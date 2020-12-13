Kelly (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Kelley avoided an injury designation for Sunday's contest after dealing with a foot issue, but he'll still be sitting out as a healthy scratch. Austin Ekeler will lead the backfield while Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson serve as the backup options.
