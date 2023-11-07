Kelley carried the ball three times for 18 yards. He also caught his lone target for four yards in the 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday.

Austin Ekeler unsurprisingly handled the majority of the load with the duo sporting a 16-4 disparity in touches in a game that felt over by the first quarter. As has been the case whenever the Pro Bowl running back has been healthy, Kelley is simply a fantasy insurance policy for the talented multi-dimensional threat.