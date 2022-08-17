Kelley has seen more first-team work than fellow running backs Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree at training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Kelley, Spiller and Rountree are competing for the No. 2 job behind starter Austin Ekeler, who is coming off a career year in which he played between 60 and 66 percent of the team's offensive snaps on each of first, second and third down in the 16 games in which he suited up. Kelley, Rountree and Justin Jackson all had shots to spell Ekeler last year, rotating through the No. 2 role without much success. The highlight for the group came Week 16, when Jackson went for 162 total yards and two touchdowns in a fill-in start, but he's now with the Lions. Kelley has averaged only 3.2 yards per carry and 6.6 yards per reception on 144 career totes and 28 catches, but he started the preseason strong with six touches for 44 yards in a loss to the Rams last Saturday. Between that and his work in camp, Kelley seems to have an early lead for the No. 2 spot, though Spiller remains the upside fantasy play of the bunch.