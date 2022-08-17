Kelley has seen more first-team work than Isiah Spiller and Larry Rountree at training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Kelley, Spiller and Rountree are competing for the No. 2 RB job behind Austin Ekeler, who is coming off a career year in which he played 60-66 percent of the team's offensive snaps on each of first, second and third down (in his 16 active games). Kelley, Rountree and Justin Jackson all had shots to spell Ekeler last year, rotating through the No. 2 role without much success. The highlight for the group was Week 16 when Jackson went for 162 total yards and two TDs in a fill-in start, but he's now with the Lions, replaced by fourth-round rookie Spiller. Kelley was a fourth-rounder himself back in 2020, and while he's averaged only 3.2 YPC and 6.6 YPR on 144 career carries and 28 catches, he did start the preseason strong with six touches for 44 yards in a loss to the Rams this past Saturday. Between that and his work in camp, Kelley seems to have an early lead for the No. 2 spot, though Spiller remains the upside fantasy play of the bunch.