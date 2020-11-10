Kelley carried the ball nine times for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders. He also caught all five of his targets for 31 yards.

Even with the Chargers offense missing two of their essential players, Justin Jackson (knee) and Austin Ekler (hamstring), Kelley did not put up the numbers that some would have expected. While Kelley was unsuccessful in making it to the end zone, he did have the highest number of snaps (43) among running backs and tied for his season-high in snaps as well. Still, it wasn't enough to surpass Saturday's practice-squad callup, Kalen Ballage, who dramatically took advantage of the opportunities vacated by Jackson's injury to the tune of 84 total yards and a team-high 15 carries in the loss. It's clear Kelley has a defined role within the rushing attack although the rookie is essentially locked into a second-fiddle role to whoever is healthy among the group of Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Jackson, Troymaine Pope (concussion) and now Ballage. There's likely too much uncertainty regarding the Chargers' injured backs to know who will be the leading rusher next Sunday, but it's becoming clear Kelley won't be the answer.