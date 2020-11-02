Kelley carried the ball seven times for 32 yards in Week 8 against the Broncos. He added one reception for -7 yards.

Kelley finished with the fewest carries out of a trio of backs for the Chargers that also included Justin Jackson and Troymaine Pope. He did manage a 22-yard gain on the team's third drive of the game, attacking behind the left side of the offensive line. Kelley was otherwise held in check, managing only 10 yards on his six other carries combined. Though Austin Ekeler (hamstring) isn't on the verge of a return, Jackson has overtaken Kelley in terms of efficiency across the past few weeks.