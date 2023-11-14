Kelley carried the ball five times for 16 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions.

Since Austin Ekeler's return back in Week 6, Kelley has played over 35 percent of the offensive snaps just twice, and he's averaging under four yards a carry combined in the last three outings. While the backup still has a critical role of spelling Ekeler in this offense, it's obvious the Chargers do not draw up specific plays for Kelley.