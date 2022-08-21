Kelley rushed seven times for 18 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Chargers' 32-18 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Kelley was the first running back into the game and logged the first offensive touch for Los Angeles, and he paced the Chargers' ground game in carries overall. Recent reports had Kelley leading the competition for the No. 2 running back job, and with Isaiah Spiller (ankle) having suffered an injury Saturday, competition may be an even more clear-cut proposition going into the exhibition finale.