Kelley appears likely to get the bulk of the work out of the Chargers backfield in Sunday's game against the Titans with Austin Ekeler (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

The Chargers leaned heavily on their ground attack in a 36-34 loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, allowing both Ekeler (16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, four catches for 47 yards on five targets) and Kelley (16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, no catches on one target) to come through with useful stat lines. Unless Ekeler -- who didn't practice all week -- makes more progress in his recovery from the ankle injury than anticipated as Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, he'll be inactive for Week 2, clearing the way for Kelley to take on a major role in one of the NFL's better offenses. Even if the Chargers rely more heavily on the passing game than they did in Week 1, Kelley should still operate as the clear-cut top option on the ground while also seeing more involvement than usual as a receiver. The other two healthy running backs on the Chargers' 53-man roster -- Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller -- have combined for 54 career offensive snaps, and neither may be trusted to handle any sort of meaningful change-of-pace role behind Kelley.