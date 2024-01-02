Kelley tallied two carries for two yards in the 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Both of Kelley's carries came in the third quarter in relief of Austin Ekeler, but overall the 2020 fourth-round pick played just six snaps. It's now back-to-back weeks Kelley has ceded a significant snap share to Isaiah Spiller (12 snaps) and it's to the point where the fourth-year back does not appear to be a lock to be on the Chargers roster next season.