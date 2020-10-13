Kelley rushed 11 times for 29 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Monday night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Kelley was bottled up against a consistently stout Saints rush defense. In contrast, fellow tailback Justin Jackson rushed 15 times for 71 yards, but 36 of those came on one play. While that evidences the tough sledding on average Monday, Jackson's comparatively hot hand enabled him to get involved more in the passing game as well, finishing with five catches for 23 yards. As long as usual starter Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is sidelined, the production split between Kelley and Jackson will be worthwhile to monitor. After a decent start to the season, the rookie Kelley has tailed off due to a combination of fumbles and hard matchups lately. While those struggles along with Jackson's performance Monday leave him on the slide, Week 6's matchup against the winless Jets could be just what Kelley needs to get going again.