Kelley lost two yards on his lone carry in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.
Kelley played just eight snaps and registered his lone carry in the first half. With just two games to go and zero possibility of a playoff berth, expect second-year back Isaiah Spiller to receive more playing time over Kelley moving forward.
