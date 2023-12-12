Kelley rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

It appears as if Kelley wasn't the primary beneficiary of head coach Brandon Staley's comments regarding a competition for carries as the fourth-year back saw just three carries in the loss. Nominal third-string running back Isaiah Spiller saw five more offensive snaps and parlayed that into six carries for 19 yards. The 26-year-old has not posted a game with 20 or more rushing yards since Week 8, and with Staley's unpredictable scheme at this point in the season, Kelley's fantasy value borders reserve status so long as starting running back Austin Ekeler stays healthy.