Kelley (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Kelley made an early departure from Monday's eventual win against the Broncos with what eventually was deemed to be a sprained MCL. He subsequently didn't practice this week and may be in line for a multi-game absence as a result of the injury. In Kelley's absence, Sony Michel and rookie fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller will be the reserve running backs behind L.A.'s top option Austin Ekeler.