Kelley attempted four carries for 22 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. He also caught one of his two targets for three yards.
Kelley played 19 offensive snaps compared to Sony Michel's nine, but the tandem ultimately saw the same amount of touches in a game in which the Chargers could never solidify a dominant lead. Expect the third-year back to continue operating in a timeshare as the backup to Austin Ekeler.
