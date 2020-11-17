Kelley carried the ball seven times for 21 yards in the 29-21 loss Sunday to the Dolphins.

After seeing a season high in snaps last week, Kelley completely fell to the wayside in favor of Kalen Ballage. At this point, it's clear the Chargers are trying to pivot away from giving meaningful opportunities to the rookie running back which makes sense considering Kelley is averaging just 3.2 yards-per-carry across nearly 100 attempts this year. With the imminent return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring), it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Ballage replace Kelley as the between-the-tackles back, essentially rendering the 22-year-old tough to roster in most fantasy formats.