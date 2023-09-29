Kelley appears on track for his third straight start at running back Sunday against the Raiders with Austin Ekeler (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest.

With three straight limited practices this week, Ekeler took a major step forward in his recovery from the high-ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined the past two games. However, with a bye on tap Week 5, the Chargers appear inclined to err on the side of caution with their lead back, who looks set to miss a third straight game before likely returning to action for a Week 6 matchup with the Cowboys on Oct. 16. Kelley is thus set up for another look as the Chargers' No. 1 back, though he hasn't exactly made the most of his previous two opportunities. Despite playing more than 70 percent of the snaps on offense in both of the past two games, Kelley has combined for 51 yards on 24 carries and one reception for five yards while failing to find the end zone.