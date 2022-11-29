Kelley carried the ball two times for four yards and caught two of his three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win versus the Cardinals.

Kelley made his return to action after spending the past four games on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Kelley saw both the second most snaps and touches amongst the Los Angeles running backs, but the third-year back still had less touches and yards than he had in all but one other game in which he's played the entirety. As long as Austin Ekeler remains healthy, Kelley's usage should not be expected to increase, but he is still worth holding onto in case the star running back gets hurt.