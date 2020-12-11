Kelley (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Kelley started the week as a non-participant, upgraded to limited status Thursday and practiced at full speed to close out the week. The rookie has been cleared to play in Week 14. His role is yet to be determined, as Kelley, Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage haven't all stayed healthy for an entire game this season. Kelley, Ballage and Justin Jackson (IR - knee) are all candidates to handle the No. 2 backfield role for the remainder of the year.
