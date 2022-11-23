The Chargers designated Kelley (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
With the move, the Chargers have a 21-day window to evaluate the running back in practice, though head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that if Kelley has a good week of practice he could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Whenever he's back in the mix, Kelley will look to reclaim a complementary role behind top option Austin Ekeler in a Los Angeles backfield that also includes Isaiah Spiller, Sony Michel and Larry Rountree.