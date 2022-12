Kelley tallied four carries for 29 yards and also caught one of his two targets for six yards in the 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Kelley scampered for a 22-yard run early in the second quarter, accounting for one of the more explosive gains on the ground all year for the Chargers. The third-year back saw a season-high 32 offensive snaps Sunday, confirming the platooned back up running back situation has essentially been dissolved.