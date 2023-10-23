Kelley tallied seven carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kelley's 49-yard run was the longest of his career as it helped the Chargers keep pace with an explosive Chiefs offense throughout the first half. That completely changed in the second half as Kelley, and Austin Ekeler, who had 14 carries for 45 yards, could do very little on ensuing opportunities. Expect the fourth-year back to get a bit more work against a vulnerable Bears defense next week.