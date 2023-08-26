Kelley took two carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 23-12 win over the 49ers.

Kelley started and played the first two drives, taking his second carry 75 yards for a touchdown. Isaiah Spiller and the team's trio of undrafted rookie RBs were all less impressive, making Kelley a comfortable favorite for the No. 2 role behind Austin Ekeler when the Chargers host the Dolphins in Week 1.