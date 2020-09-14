Kelley carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals.

Kelley was a crucial factor of the team's offense after the first half, registering all 12 carries over the final 24 minutes. Kelley was in contention with Justin Jackson for the backup job all throughout training camp, and while Jackson did see two carries in the first half, it was quickly apparent Kelley's nimble running style was the more productive option, to the point where Jackson was completely phased out of the offense by the third quarter. Perhaps not surprisingly, Kelley eventually took a similar role to the now current Broncos running back, Melvin Gordon, later in the contest, working in a one-two combo with Austin Ekeler which resulted in a couple of red zone carries, including his first career touchdown on a well designed zone run. Ekeler should still be considered the primary running back moving forward, but it's clear Kelley absolutely has utility in deeper leagues regardless of Ekeler's health.