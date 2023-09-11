Kelley totaled 16 carries for a career-high 91 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

Kelley saw a lot of work specifically in the second half totaling 70 yards in the final 30 minutes, but it wasn't as if the Chargers were trying to bleed out the clock as the lead seesawed back and forth. Teammate Austin Ekeler also exploded for 117 yards, so at least in Week 1 it was obvious Kellen Moore's offensive scheme really catered to the ground game. Kelley already had fantasy value as the obvious backup to the electric Ekeler, but if this kind of workload becomes a trend moving forward it's possible both backs could be starting options for fantasy managers.