Kelley is expected to serve as the top understudy to Austin Ekeler in Sunday's game against the Chiefs with Justin Jackson (quadriceps) listed as doubtful and not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelley enjoyed a productive NFL debut in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Bengals, playing only 24 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers may not have the luxury of operating a run-heavy game plan versus a heavily-favored Chiefs team, so Kelley could struggle to replicate his Week 1 usage with Ekeler working as the clear top pass-catching back on the roster.