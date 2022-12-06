Kelley carried the ball seven times for 30 yards and failed to catch his only target Sunday in the 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

Kelley was the Chargers' most efficient runner, leading the team in yards per carry during a game in which the run game as whole struggled mightily. Even though the 25-year-old running back did not light up the stat sheet, this game was still reassuring for his value since he established himself as the clear-cut backup to Austin Ekeler as they were the only two backs to touch the ball.