Kelley tallied nine carries for 45 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams. He also caught one of his two targets for one yard.

Sunday marked Kelley's best rushing total since Week 5, and he did it on his fewest snaps since Week 13. Given Austin Ekeler's dominance and the overall feeble attempt by the Rams to compete, Kelley was hardly needed as anything more than a reserve option, and it's hard to imagine that changing much in Week 18 against the Broncos.