Kelley tallied four carries for 21 yards and also snared two receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Both Kelley and newly signed Sony Michel worked in tandem to spell nominal starter Austin Ekeler as the duo combined for 34 offensive snaps compared to Ekeler's 33. Kelley outsnapped the new veteran 18 to 16 and produced significantly more in terms of yardage (35 total yards to Michel's 12), but the lack of carries (four) could complicate an already muddy backup backfield situation if Ekeler were to get injured.