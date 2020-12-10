Kelley (foot) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session.
The UCLA product was unable to participate in any capacity Wednesday, having been forced to exit Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots after three offensive snaps. The injury-induced departure naturally led to a dip from Kelley's average of 26.2 offensive snaps per game, as he managed just two catches for three yards in the contest. His status is now trending in the right direction, however, as L.A. prepares to host the Falcons' 12th-ranked rush defense Sunday afternoon.
