Kelley registered 17 carries for 65 yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Austin Ekeler out for a third and likely final game due to a high-ankle sprain, Kelley ended his multi-week stretch as the top running back on an underwhelming note. While Kelley essentially was the only running back to see much work Sunday, he averaged only 3.8 yards per carry despite facing a Raiders defense that had previously struggled to stop the run. With the Chargers on a bye in Week 5, expect Kelley to revert to the No. 2 running back role with Ekeler likely ready to hit the ground running against the Cowboys come Oct. 16.