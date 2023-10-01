Kelley registered 17 carries for 65 yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Austin Ekeler out for a third and likely final game due to a high-ankle sprain, Kelley ended his multi-week stretch as the lone starter on another disappointment. While Kelley essentially was the only running back to see much work Sunday, he averaged only 3.8 yards per carry despite a Raiders defense that had previously struggled to stop the run. With the Chargers on a bye for Week 5, expect Kelley to be relegated to the team's top backup running back with Ekeler likely ready to hit the ground running against the Cowboys come Oct. 16.