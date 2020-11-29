Kelley carried the ball seven times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Kelley scored his first touchdown since Week 1 and also saw his first game with more than 32 rushing yards since Week 3, yet he was completely overshadowed by the return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring), who immediately emerged as the team's primary option at running back and registered 129 total yards. It'll be interesting to see if Kelley or Kalen Ballage, who didn't play Sunday due to an ankle/calf injury, end up handling Ekeler's leftovers moving forward. The Chargers square off against a stout Patriots run defense in Week 13.