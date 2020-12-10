Kelley (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Kelley was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots with an ankle injury, but the team clarified that he's dealing with a foot issue. His absence from practice to start the week is a discouraging sign ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Kelley has two more practices to elevate his practice capacity to have a shot at playing this week. Troymaine Pope (neck) was also limited Wednesday, and he will serve as the No. 3 back if Kelley is inactive.
