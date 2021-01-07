Kelley, who was a healthy scratch in two of the final four games, finished his rookie season with 502 total yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Kelley's fall from fantasy grace came precipitously as the 23-year-old saw 47 touches in his first three games as a complement to Austin Ekeler before yielding time to Justin Jackson and then Kalen Ballage as the season progressed. By the time Ekeler (quad) returned from his multi-month absence, Kelley had completely fallen out of the rotation in favor of Ballage despite the two having nearly indistinguishably bad yards-per-carry averages. The UCLA product might have more life now that the Chargers opted to move on from head coach Anthony Lynn, but the decision might be a double-edged sword as the offensive philosophy force fed snaps to each of the aforementioned names despite poor performances from most of the backs spelling Ekeler. The Chargers have the most invested in Kelley compared to Jackson and Ballage would should at least guarantee him a spot on the active roster next season. But without a more defined offensive approach for 2021, it's hard to guess if the 2020 fourth-round pick will be a depth piece like he was towards the end of his rookie season, or a crucial factor in the rotation like he was to start his career.