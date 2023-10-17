Kelley carried the ball once for two yards and tallied an additional reception for two yards in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.
Kelley still played 20 snaps -- far more than the three by third-stringer Isaiah Spiller -- but the fourth-year back fell back down to his role as quality backup with Austin Ekeler (ankle) finally healthy. Don't expect Kelley to be a major fantasy contributor moving forward unless the Pro Bowl back were to get injured again.
