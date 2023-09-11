Palmer caught his only target for four yards in the 36-34 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

If you just look at the box score, it would appear as if 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston has already supplanted Palmer in the pecking order as the rookie had three targets. But on closer inspection, Palmer far outpaced Johnston in playing time registering 55 offensive snaps compared to Johnston's 22. Palmer has been a trusted target for quarterback Justin Herbert when the team has been without Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, and it's clear at least based off Week 1 playing time that Palmer could serve that same function this season.