Palmer did not catch his only target in the 31-10 win over the Rams on Sunday.

While Palmer did play a healthy amount of snaps (36), the nature of Sunday's blowout meant the third wideout took a relative back seat with most of the Chargers' regulars sitting by the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout has seen his production dip dramatically with the return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, to the point he's not at all a lock for fantasy lineups next week despite the Chargers having plenty to play for in terms of playoff seeding.