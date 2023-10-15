The Chargers added Palmer to their injury report for Monday's game against the Cowboys, listing him as questionable with a groin injury.

Palmer had been a full practice participant all week, but he may have picked up the injury at some point during the team's final session Saturday. In any case, his late addition to the injury report suddenly muddles his status for Monday and leaves fantasy managers who were planning on including him in Week 6 lineups in a tough position. While logging a season-high 85 percent snap share in the Chargers' last game Week 4 against the Raiders, Palmer recorded three catches for 77 yards on eight targets. With Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, Palmer should be primed for a big role the rest of the way if he can move past his own groin injury.