Palmer limped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears while grabbing the same right knee that he hurt in the previous game against the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the injury but managed to suit up Sunday after logging a limited session Friday. He caught two passes for 18 yards but stayed down after his second catch. Palmer eventually limped off the field and to the blue medical tent for further evaluation, but an official injury designation has yet to be provided by the team.