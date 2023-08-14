Palmer (undisclosed) was present for Monday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Palmer left practice early Thursday, but is back on the field Monday, suggesting that his unspecified issue was a minor one. Palmer is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught 72 passes (on 107 targets) for 769 yards and three TDs in 16 games, but with fellow returning WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams healthy as the coming season approaches and 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston also in the mix, Palmer could be hard-pressed to garner the sort of volume he drew last year.