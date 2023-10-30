Palmer (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bears, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer had his right knee looked at in the blue medical tent after liming off the field in the first quarter but managed to return in the second quarter after getting the knee taped up. An injury to the same knee had limited his practice participation heading into Sunday's game, so Palmer's playing at less than full health but will try to tough it out.
