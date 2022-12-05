Palmer caught seven of his 11 targets for 60 yards in the 27-20 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Palmer now has 46 targets over the past five weeks with 28 coinciding with the return of Keenan Allen (hamstring). The second-year receiver has quietly continued to build on what was a promising end to his rookie season and could be on pace to scratch 800 receiving yards despite entering the season as the clear fourth priority in the passing game. Even with Mike Williams' (ankle) return on the horizon, Palmer should still be a factor most weeks moving forward.