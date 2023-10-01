Palmer caught three of his eight targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Palmer snared a 51-yard dart by quarterback Justin Herbert on the final throw of the game, salvaging what would have been a disappointing outing for fantasy managers, especially in the absence of Mike Williams (knee). With the Chargers on a bye next week, it's entirely possible the coaching staff could work to better implement 2023 first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, into the offensive scheme, but it's hard to imagine that will directly come at the expense of Palmer, who has 20 targets over the last three contests.