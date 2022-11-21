Palmer snared eight of his 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams did nothing to impact Palmer's burgeoning fantasy value as the second-year receiver corralled a 50-yard first-quarter touchdown and also tallied the go-ahead score late in the fourth before the Chiefs rallied to win the game. The status of Williams, who left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, will obviously be something to monitor, but at this point it appears Palmer will continue to be a mainstay in a Chargers offense that has been desperate for playmakers.