Palmer tallied six receptions (on nine targets) for 99 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Palmer finally had the type of game many thought was possible after earning the No. 3 wide receiver role during training camp. A 45-yard catch-and-run target late in the second half ended up being the second most explosive play by the Chargers all afternoon, but it also showcased Palmer's speed which has been underreported part of his game. Keenan Allen (hamstring) seems like he could be back after missing the last two weeks, but it's possible Palmer could still be a reliable factor within the Chargers offense even if the veteran is able to make his return.