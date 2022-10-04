Palmer caught his lone reception for 25 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed his third straight game, but with the Chargers ahead for most of the game Palmer ultimately took a back seat playing just 57 percent of the offensive snaps compared to 90-plus in the past two contests. Allen is listed as day-to-day entering Week 5 and would likely bump Palmer completely out of the slot where he had been thriving in past weeks. Expect more inconsistent performances to follow despite being well situated in an explosive offense.