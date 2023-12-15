Palmer brought in all four targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Palmer provided the highlight of the game for the Chargers on an otherwise mostly miserable night, finally putting Los Angeles on the board with a 79-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. The third-year pro who'd just been activated from injured reserve Tuesday after a six-game absence due to a knee sprain was serving as the team's top receiver with Keenan Allen (heel) sidelined for the contest. Palmer is expected to reprise that role in a Week 16 home matchup against the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 23.