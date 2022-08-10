Palmer has been the No. 3 wide receiver during the majority of the Chargers' practices thus far in training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It's still relatively early in the preseason, but Palmer has seemingly wrestled away the No. 3 wide receiver duties from Jalen Guyton. The second-year wideout was already playing with the first-stringers during offseason OTAs and has only solidified the rationale with a strong performance during training camp to date. While Guyton has reportedly also had a strong camp, it seems more likely the two-year starter might be relegated to sub packages within the offense whenever the Chargers need additional speed on the field, and that's not even a guarantee given DeAndre Carter has emerged as an intriguing pass catcher in his own right. The team neglected to outright name a starting slot receiver in the first "unofficial" depth chart release, but at this point, the job is clearly Palmer's to lose.