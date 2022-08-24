Palmer has cleared the concussion protocol, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Palmer entered the protocol after catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys. The effort presumably helped his bid to become the Chargers' clear No. 3 receiver -- a role he and Jalen Guyton essentially shared last year. A few missed practices shouldn't have any impact on their ongoing competition.
